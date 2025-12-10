+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Charles de Ketelaere Alejandro Garnacho Chelsea 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

'Now he knows who we are' - Charles De Ketelaere roasts Alejandro Garnacho for pre-match dig at Atalanta after Chelsea slip to shock Champions League defeat

Charles De Ketelaere enjoyed getting his revenge on Alejandro Garnacho as the Chelsea winger was made to eat his words after his side's Champions League defeat in Italy on Tuesday night. The Argentina international had ruffled some feathers while speaking during a pre-match press conference, but was left speechless after the Serie A side came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory.

  • Chelsea defeated on Enzo Maresca's return to Italy

    Everything was going swimmingly for Chelsea when they went 1-0 up on Tuesday night thanks to Joao Pedro's 25th-minute strike. The Blues looked well on course to follow up their impressive thrashing of Barcelona last time out in the competition with another victory, but a limp second-half performance resulted in goals from Gianluca Scamacca and De Ketelaere, handing manager Enzo Maresca a defeat on his return to his homeland. They now sit 11th in the league phase table but will likely drop lower with a whole slate of fixtures set to be played on Wednesday.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-CHELSEAAFP

    Garnacho riles Italians with pre-match comments

    Garnacho had been criticised by sections of the Italian media after admitting he had not watched much of Atalanta of late, stating: "The last time I saw Atalanta was two years ago, in the Europa League final they won."

    That game was a historic one for Atalanta as they won just their second ever piece of major silverware, having previously lifted the Coppa Italia trophy all the way back in 1963.

    In his defence, the former Manchester United winger did also say: "Obviously, every game is important. We know when we play away it’s a little bit harder, but in the Champions League every team can beat you. 

    "It’s a big opportunity for us to get the three points and I think we’re going to be there in the top. We are focused on the game, like every game, and just to win. 

    "We expect a strong team and a difficult match. We play away, they have their fans, so it’s not going to be easy, but we have come here and we will try to do our work to get the three points and take them home."

    Garnacho wasn't included in the starting XI, instead being introduced from the bench in the 67th minute as the visiting side chased a winner shortly after Scamacca's equaliser. 

    Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

  • De Ketelaere hits back with brutal reply

    Having clearly heard what Garnacho had to say about his team before the match, De Ketelaere took the opportunity to goad the Chelsea star after scoring the winner at Stadio di Bergamo.

    Speaking shortly after full-time, the Belgium international quipped to Sky Italia: "Now he knows who we are. For us, it's not possible to play games like Saturday's against Verona and then maybe win a match like today. We need to improve our consistency.

    "We were coming off three wins and then there was this bad defeat, but we know we have great quality, and we proved it today.

    "The most prestigious victory for us was the one in Dublin (the Europa League final in 2024), but if we want to play these games next year too, we need to do well."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Atalanta BC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Chelsea look ahead to tough festive schedule

    Maresca claimed his side could have avoided the defeat, stating: "After the goal we conceded, we lost control. Second half, we had two good chances to score the second one. When we conceded the 1-1, we lost some concentration. We can avoid both of the goals we conceded. They're easy goals.

    "For sure, we conceded two goals that for me we can avoid. When you concede, the first one is the moment when you can't lose the control of the game but I have a feeling that we lost the control of the game after the goal we conceded."

    There is little time for Chelsea to lick their wounds, however. They host Everton and then visit Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup before clashes with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Manchester City during the festive period. They'll look to push closer towards the Champions League's top eight places in their last two league phase games against Pafos and Napoli.

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Serie A
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL