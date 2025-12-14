Getty Images Sport
Celtic fans call for 'absolute clown' Wilfried Nancy to be sacked immediately after stunning Scottish League Cup final defeat to St Mirren
Celtic have lost all three games under Nancy
Rodgers left his role as Celtic boss following their 3-1 loss to Hearts back in October, with Martin O'Neill returning as interim manager. O'Neill, with Shaun Maloney as his assistant, oversaw seven wins from eight matches, including a 3-1 Old Firm win over Rangers and a 3-1 victory at Feyenoord last month.
After a lengthy search, Nancy was named as Rodgers' permanent successor following the culmination of the MLS 2025 season. The 48-year-old departed the Columbus Crew for the Scottish giants, but his start to life in Glasgow has been disappointing to say the least.
Nancy has overseen three successive losses to kick off his spell as Celtic boss as the Bhoys fell to defeat to Hearts, Roma and, most recently, St. Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Marcus Fraser put the Buddies ahead with just two minutes on the clock, before Reo Hatate had drawn Celtic level.
Jonah Ayunga then bagged twice in the space of 12 second-half minutes, however, to compound Celtic to a shock loss at Hampden.
'Nancy has got Russell Martin posters in his room'
And Celtic fans are already calling for Nancy to be axed just 11 days after the club announced his appointment.
"Right.. hope everyone has seen enough. This Wilfried Nancy is an absolute clown, the pinnacle of a board who have sucked the life out of our club. Get them all out. Sack the Board Sack Nancy," @redoctoberirp posted on X in the wake of Celtic's loss.
"Wilfried Nancy absolutely isn’t the man to manage celtic football club," @_Lennon1967 added.
"Better team won - St Mirren absolutely deserve the win. Celtic were on the upward trajectory under Martin O'Neill. The Celtic board then brought in a man who has done nothing to suggest he should be the manager of Celtic. I would like for Wilfried Nancy to leave Celtic," @Fitzy__07 stated.
User @AndrewJMullen wrote: "Wilfried Nancy - get in a taxi from Hampden & go straight to the airport GTF you absolute clown You con man What a disastrous appointment by the Board Nancy - just FO. Never come back to Celtic Park"
@_DIGB also humorously took a dig at former Rangers boss Russell Martin, who lasted just 123 days at the Ibrox helm, writing: "Wilfried Nancy has got Russell Martin posters in his room"
'I feel for Wilfried Nancy'
Nancy does have some support, however, with former Celtic striker Chris Sutton posting on Sunday night that he "feels" for the under-fire manager. "I feel for Wilfried Nancy," Sutton wrote on X.
"He is trying to implement a style but his problem is he has overestimated the level of player at the club right now. To play the way he wants takes tactical intelligence and flexibility and good decision making something this group of players lack."
Celtic hoping to win first game under Nancy in midweek
Celtic were already enduring a testing campaign by their usually lofty standards. While the Bhoys have two games in hand over league leaders Hearts, they are six points behind the Jam Tarts in the Scottish Premiership title race.
And rivals Rangers can close the gap on Celtic to three points with a win over high-flying Hibernian on Monday night. Both Glasgow giants have now undergone managerial changes this season after the Gers replaced Martin with Danny Rohl in mid-October.
Rangers welcome the capital side to Ibrox on a 10-game unbeaten run, though they have won only six times in that streak.
Celtic, meanwhile, will hope to secure their first positive result under Nancy when they travel to Dundee United on Wednesday night. The Tangerines face the defending champions on a seven-game winless run following their 0-0 draw with Motherwell on Saturday.
