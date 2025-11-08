WATCH: Cavan Sullivan's penalty heroics lead USMNT U17 team to comeback victory over Tajikistan

The Americans found themselves in early trouble when Muhammad Nazriev gave Tajikistan a 1-0 lead in just the third minute, intercepting a pass in the U.S. half before finishing powerfully past goalkeeper Aidan Stokes. For the next 25 minutes, the U.S. struggled to break through Tajikistan's compact defensive setup before Sullivan provided the equalizing assist in the 30th minute.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder delivered a precise in-swinging corner to the back post, where Berchimas rose highest to head home - becoming the only U.S. player to score in two different editions of the FIFA U17 World Cup.