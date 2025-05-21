Alex ValleGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Cash-strapped Barcelona seal first sale of summer transfer window as Hansi Flick begins bid to register new signings by clearing deadwood

A. ValleBarcelonaComoLaLigaSerie ATransfers

Barcelona find themselves in a bit of a financial rabbit hole, but first steps to rectify the situation have been taken with the sale of a youngster.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca sell promising youngster Valle to Como
  • Club taking steps to offload players deemed surplus
  • Will help club in maintaining finances for new registrations
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches