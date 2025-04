Carlo Ancelotti warned Martin Odegaard 'will have something to prove' after binning midfield upon Real Madrid return as Los Blancos prepare for Arsenal showdown

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been warned by Emmanuel Petit that Arsenal's Martin Odegaard may 'have something to prove' against Los Blancos.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Odegaard sold by Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Real Madrid to face Arsenal in CL quarter-final

Petit thinks Odegaard may have something for Madrid Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱