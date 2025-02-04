'We are in emergency!' - Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's centre-back crisis after Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba setbacks ahead of huge Champions League clash with Manchester City
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are sidelined for weeks with fresh injury blows.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rudiger and Alaba sidelined with injury
- Madrid likely to miss all of their first-team defenders against Man City
- Real Madrid take on Leganes on Wednesday