Carlo Ancelotti enters Real Madrid endgame! Legendary Italian tactician will QUIT Los Blancos at the end of the season

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeCarlo Ancelotti enters Real Madrid endgame! Legendary Italian tactician will QUIT Los Blancos at the end of the seasonC. AncelottiReal MadridLaLigaLegendary manager Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Ancelotti set to leave Real MadridHas decided to quit despite contract running until 2026Xabi Alonso likely to replace the Italian