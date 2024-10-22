Hard Rock International launch Captain Messi character as Inter Miami star becomes a superheroHard Rock International
Chris Burton

Captain Messi! Inter Miami & Argentina star officially becomes a superhero after Marvel-inspired goal celebrations as Hard Rock International launch limited edition collectible toy with special powers

L. MessiMajor League SoccerShowbizInter Miami CFArgentina

Lionel Messi is officially a superhero, with Hard Rock International launching a limited edition toy that gives ‘Captain Messi’ special powers.

  • South American star is a brand ambassador
  • First toy to be created in his likeness
  • All-time great enjoying himself on & off the pitch
