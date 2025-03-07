‘Can dad stay at home?’ - Coleen Rooney reveals sad request from children as Man Utd & England legend Wayne proves to be a distraction for Kai & Co at youth matches
Coleen Rooney has revealed that her kids are often left asking “can dad stay at home” as Wayne proves to be a distraction at youth football matches.
- Wayne is Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer
- Eldest son forms part of United academy system
- Unable to attend as many games as he would like