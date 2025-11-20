Camp Nou Leo Messi? Barcelona stadium name change discussed after admissions from Argentine GOAT that he is planning return to Catalunya

It has been suggested that he could receive ultimate recognition from Barca, as an iconic venue is renamed in his honour, but close friend Jordi Alba doubts that will ever be the case. The former Blaugrana defender, who is heading into retirement at Inter Miami, told COPE: “Camp Nou Leo Messi? I don't think Leo wants that either. Camp Nou is fine, but anything done around Leo is positive for all Barca fans.”

Blaugrana vice-president Elena Fort has told Cadena SER on the same subject: “In Barcelona we try not to personalise the facilities and spaces too much, with some exceptions. It is true that there is the Johan Cruyff Stadium. There was an attempt to name the stadium after Gamper, who is the founder, and the Barcelona fans themselves did not accept it. There are much better ways to pay tribute to him than by replacing the name of the Spotify Camp Nou with that of Leo Messi.”

