'We came here with flip flops!' - Pep Guardiola sees Man City comeback win at Bournemouth as evidence of turnaround as he admits he needed to 'recover the soul and passion' of Erling Haaland & Co in disastrous season Manchester City P. Guardiola FA Cup Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has blasted Manchester City's attitude this season but was pleased with how they fought back to beat Bournemouth in the FA Cup.