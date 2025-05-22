Callum Wilson to Wrexham?! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney told free agent Newcastle & England striker would be 'absolutely great signing'
Another Premier League deal is being mooted for Wrexham, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney told that Callum Wilson would be a “great signing”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons linked with top-flight performers
- Bolstering ranks for life in the Championship
- International frontman approaching free agency