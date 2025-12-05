‘In 2026, we will show the world how far we’ve come’ — Don Garber says MLS is ready to compete with the best and won’t rule out promotion/relegation

WASHINGTON - MLS Commissioner Don Garber delivered his annual State of the League address Thursday night at a glitzy event at Audi Field. It was familiar fare from the league’s top executive, who rattled through the past year’s achievements and offered a generous assessment of what comes next. To be fair, there’s plenty to shout about. MLS has unquestionably cashed in on Lionel Messi’s presence, and it now has a dream MLS Cup final: the league’s biggest and second-biggest stars facing off on Saturday.

But that wasn’t the only talking point. Thursday’s event was defined by the prospect of potential change, with Garber alluding to ideas that would have seemed unthinkable not long ago. Chief among them was promotion and relegation. For years, he flatly dismissed the concept as incompatible with American soccer. Now, though, he stopped short of ruling it out.

"Let's see how it plays out. Maybe as the development of the lower divisions continues to grow, as they've been doing so well over the years, there will be a proper ecosystem. Frankly, I don't believe that ecosystem exists today, but who knows? I've learned to never say never," he said, before adding, "that doesn't mean we're having promotional relegation."

And there were broader changes on the table. For a while now, he has touted "MLS 3.0" as his future vision for the league. In his eyes, that means further changes to a league that, after years of struggling to take big swing to grab a bigger foothold, has finally started to take calculated gambles. It started with a calendar switch, announced last month. It will continue with new stadiums and perhaps a new approach to the TV deal.

"It will elevate the overall quality of play on the field," Garber said.

But other changes might come, too. Everything at this point is a bit speculative - and Garber is a true pro when it comes to navigating the peppering of questions from curious journalists. Still, his tone was one of optimism, and perhaps a little bit of a victory lap as the league nailed its 30th season. GOAL takes a look at the main takeaways from Garber's yearly summary of the league...