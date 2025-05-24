Scott McTominay Bruno FernandesGetty
Bruno Fernandes sends out touching message to Scott McTominay after former Man Utd star scores brilliant scissor kick to fire Napoli to Serie A title

Bruno Fernandes dedicated a message to his former Manchester United team-mate Scott McTominay after his outstanding debut season with Napoli.

  • McTominay wins Scudetto in first season with Napoli
  • Has played starring role for Antonio Conte's side
  • Bruno Fernandes sends message to midfielder
