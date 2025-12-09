Bruno Fernandes told why joining Lamine Yamal at Barcelona would be wrong as Man Utd captain sees 2026 transfer speculated on

Mendes - speaking with Boyle Sports, who offer the latest Football Betting - has said when asked if Fernandes should leave United and where his next landing spot could be: “I don't know, it's up to him, but I think Bruno at the moment is the key figure for Manchester United, right? So what else can you want? As a player at a team like United, if you are the main guy, why would you change just for a new challenge or a new chapter in your career? Fair enough, that's understandable.

“But, he won't have at Barcelona what he has at United at the moment. In Barcelona he can be a top player, for sure, 100%. But in Barcelona they have Pedri, they have players like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Bruno won't be the top name at Barcelona. And at United, I think Bruno is that guy. He might be up for a new challenge, but what more can you ask for if you are the main guy at United.

“Bruno Fernandes needs the Premier League trophy to be among the greatest ever. Bruno Fernandes has been unbelievable for the past three or four seasons. But you just need the Premier League trophy, that will put him among the greatest ever in the league.”

