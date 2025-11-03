Brits Abroad: Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham continue to light up La Liga while Jamie Vardy and Che Adams score in Serie A

All eyes will be on Thomas Tuchel this week when he names his latest England squad, with the fate of Jude Bellingham likely to dominate the headlines regardless of whether the Real Madrid midfielder is recalled or not. What cannot be debated, however, is that Bellingham is starting to look back to his best following the delay to the start of his season.

Bellingham looked a shadow of himself at times last season, but the way he has bounced back following long-awaited shoulder surgery over the summer suggests that injury was holding him back more than many people realised. Indeed, Bellingham is back dominating midfield battles for Los Blancos in La Liga as Xabi Alonso's side take an early grip on the title race.

Bellingham netted the third goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over Valencia, marking the third successive game in all competitions that he has found the net. And unlike his previous two tap-ins against Juventus and Barcelona, this was one that Bellingham created all by himself, cutting in from the left before skipping past a defender and hitting a rasping drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Watching that, it's madness to think that there are some who believe England would be better off without Bellingham. We'll find out this week which camp Tuchel falls into...