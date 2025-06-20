Brighton make Harvey Elliott their top target! Seagulls consider £40m swoop to sign Liverpool ace who is desperate for more first-team football
Harvey Elliott has emerged as a transfer target for Brighton & Hove Albion as the 22-year-old may depart Premier League champions Liverpool.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brighton are interested in £40m Elliott
- He has played a bit-part role under Arne Slot
- Seagulls could offer Elliott more first-team football