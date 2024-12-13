Miami will need to improve on the touchline, in their front office and from a managerial perspective with Javier Mascherano

After a disappointing end to their 2024 season, Inter Miami are looking to return back to the top in 2025, spearheaded by the brilliance of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba -- with new manager Javier Mascherano on the touchline.

The Herons exited the postseason in the first round in November, suffering a shocking elimination to Brad Guzan and Atlanta United in Messi's first playoff series. However, their regular season triumph, winning the Supporters' Shield, was enough of a victory to see them qualify for the 2025 FIFA World Cup -- the marquee competition of the forthcoming calendar year.

To compete at that level, while also raising their level in league play and domestic cup competitions, Miami will need to improve -- on the touchline, in their front office and from a managerial perspective with Mascherano.

In 2024, their biggest weakness was their defense, with little midfield options available off the bench, either. They've also lost star winger Diego Gomez in a high-profile transfer, with the Paraguay international heading to Premier League side Brighton earlier this week. Miami will need to be proactive this offseason considering the various questions about their roster.

GOAL, goes into where they could go from here in the transfer market, outlining five key areas on the pitch where the team needs to focus.