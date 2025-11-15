Getty Images Sport
'We are really sorry' - Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti offers Arsenal apology after Gabriel injury but admits defender faces wait to learn extent of issue
Gabriel injury a sour note on night when Brazil secure victory
Having already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, Brazil are in the process of fine tuning ahead of next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The five-time champions continued their preparations with a 2-0 victory over Senegal on Saturday, with Chelsea winger Estevao and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro doing the damage at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.
However, in what could prove to be a major blow in Arsenal’s pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2003-04, Gabriel had to be substituted with an abductor complaint after the hour mark. The 27-year-old was subsequently replaced by Roma full-back Wesley Franca as Ancelotti’s men saw out a second victory in their last three matches.
- AFP
Brazil head coach Ancelotti expresses regret over Gabriel injury
Following the game, Ancelotti stressed Gabriel will be assessed by Brazil’s medical staff on Sunday as they look to determine how serious his abductor injury is, though the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager did express his regret over the incident.
When asked about Gabriel’s injury, Ancelotti said: “Bad? I don't know, he had a problem on his adductor the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed, when players have an injury I hope they can recover well and soon.”
Gabriel has been in remarkable form for Arsenal in 2025-26, scoring two goals in all competitions. Such is the former Lille defender’s importance to the Gunners that he has featured in all 17 of their games this season, helping Mikel Arteta’s side rise to the Premier League summit. The Emirates Stadium club are also second in the Champions League standings, just behind leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal misery compounded as Calafiori also leaves Italy camp
On what proved to be a sore day for Arsenal, fellow defender Riccardo Calafiori also withdrew from international duty with Italy due to injury.
Confirming the 23-year-old has left camp ahead of returning to north London, Azzurri boss Gennaro Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia: “Calafiori left the training camp. We tried Calafiori, he had a few issues. I thank him for his commitment: he stayed here for a week, he could have played perhaps, but it wouldn't have been fair to him or Arsenal. We'll see who plays between [Gianluca] Mancini and [Alessandro] Buongiorno.”
Arsenal have a number of players on the sidelines at the moment, with Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard all currently nursing injuries.
- Getty Images Sport
Odegaard also a concern for Arsenal ahead of north London derby
Arsenal also received a disappointing update earlier in the week when Norway manager Stale Solbakken declared captain Odegaard is still “some distance away” in his rehabilitation. The midfielder has been unavailable since suffering medial ligament damage in his left knee during the 2-0 league victory over West Ham on 4 October.
"It is steady,” Solbakken told reporters when asked about Odegaard’s injury. “It is going in a steady direction but he is some distance away. He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday. Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don't know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan.”
Despite carrying an injury, Odegaard opted to join up with the Norway national team as they stand on the brink of reaching the 2026 World Cup. The Group I leaders have all-but qualified for next summer’s tournament in North America, with second-placed Italy highly unlikely to reverse their current 17-goal deficit to Solbakken’s men when the two sides meet on Sunday.
Arsenal await news on the severity of both Gabriel and Calafiori’s injuries ahead of returning to Premier League action next Sunday. Arteta’s side play host to Tottenham in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium, with Thomas Frank’s Spurs currently fifth in the table and eights points (18) behind their bitter rivals (26).
Advertisement