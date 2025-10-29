Getty Images Sport
Borussia Dortmund to repeat Erling Haaland contract compromise with Karim Adeyemi as talks continue with star forward and agent Jorge Mendes
Dortmund could bend their long-standing no-release-clause rule
According to Sport Bild, negotiations between Dortmund and Mendes are moving fast as both sides look for common ground on a new long-term deal for the German international. The club are pushing for an extension beyond 2027, potentially running until 2030 or even 2031. However, securing that agreement could mean breaking one of the club’s long-standing policies.
Mendes is reportedly expected to insist on a release clause as part of the renewal, something the German giants have historically avoided. The Bundesliga side has only made exceptions for big names like Erling Haaland and Serhou Guirassy. With Adeyemi now represented by one of football’s most powerful agents, Dortmund might have no choice but to compromise if they want to lock in the 23-year-old for the long term.
Adeyemi’s salary still a talking point
For Dortmund, securing Adeyemi’s future remains a key part of their long-term plan. Sporting director Kehl has made the forward’s renewal a priority and hopes to finalise it before next summer, when the German enters the final two years of his current deal.
The 23-year-old currently earns around €6 million per year, already placing him among Dortmund’s top earners. A new contract would likely see that rise to about €7m, putting him on par with Gregor Kobel and Guirassy. The club values Adeyemi’s growing impact after his strong performances in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, but also wants to keep the overall wage structure balanced as talks with Mendes continue.
Adeyemi continues to impress
Adeyemi has been one of Dortmund’s brightest performers this season, with three goals and three assists to his name. His thunderous strike against Juventus in Europe and a winner against Wolfsburg in September showed exactly why the club are so eager to keep him. Since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in May 2022, Adeyemi has added pace to Dortmund’s attack. He has 28 goals and 21 assists from 113 appearances for the German club and currently ranks fourth in the Bundesliga with a top speed of 35.78 km/h, continuing to cause problems for defenders across Germany.
Kehl knows that interest in Adeyemi is growing after his strong start to the season, and Dortmund wants to protect their position by securing his future early. A new contract would also send a message of stability, showing that the club, which struggled to attract their targets in the summer transfer window, can still hold on to their best talents despite increasing competition from Europe’s big clubs, including Juventus. Notably, the Serie A giants showed a strong interest in signing Adeyemi this summer, and were lining up a bid worth up to €50m (£43m/$58m).
What's next for Adeyemi and Dortmund?
Talks with Mendes will continue in the coming months, and the club hopes to finalise an agreement before Adeyemi enters the final two years of his contract. In the meantime, the German international remains focused on the pitch. The 23-year-old is expected to feature again when Dortmund face Augsburg on Friday, as the club looks to secure a fourth consecutive win across all competitions. The German club have rediscovered their rhythm after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to rivals Bayern Munich, bouncing back with wins over Copenhagen, Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt.
