'Body blow for the fans' - Steven Gerrard slams Arne Slot comments as fellow former Liverpool star tips Reds legend to be next Anfield boss

Gerrard is currently watching on from afar as Liverpool look to chase down more major honours in 2026. They are the reigning Premier League champions, but appear destined to surrender that crown after enduring uncharacteristic struggles in domestic competition.

The English top-flight title was secured in dominant fashion last season, and Slot has suggested that was because the Reds tumbled out of the Champions League early - with benefits to be found from suffering a last-16 defeat to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutchman has said: “This is not going to be a popular opinion but maybe the reason we won the league last season is that we had to play [PSG] in the last 16.

“They beat us and we had every time a [full] week to prepare for our next game. Maybe that helped us. Every manager is aware that the bigger squad you have, the better equipped you are for so many games.”