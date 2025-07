This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It blocks the path for me' - Harvey Elliott admits new Liverpool arrivals could force him into summer transfer exit as midfielder targets England spot at 2026 World Cup H. Elliott Liverpool Premier League Transfers Harvey Elliott has once again hinted at a possible Liverpool exit after admitting next year's World Cup might force him to consider his future. Elliott has concerns over Liverpool game time

Targets 2026 World Cup spot with England

