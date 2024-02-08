Duncan McGuire transfer farce prompts Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson to sensationally offer to QUIT after being left furious at treatment of USMNT star on his 23rd birthday

Duncan McGuire transfer farce prompts Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson to sensationally offer to QUIT after being left furious at treatment of USMNT star on his 23rd birthdayAditya GokhaleGettyJon Dahl TomassonBlackburn RoversChampionshipDuncan McGuireJohn EustaceBlackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is reportedly going to quit after the club fumbled the signing of Duncan McGuire.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTomasson offers to quit BlackburnDisappointed with club's situationJohn Eustace touted to take over