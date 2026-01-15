Birmingham to splash the cash on Swedish wonderkid?! Tom Brady's Championship side leading Besiktas and Lille in race for Allsvenskan top goalscorer

Birmingham are on the verge of securing one of the most exciting young talents in Scandinavian football, with reports from Denmark saying that the Blues are in advanced negotiations to sign Priske. According to an exclusive report from Tipsbladet, the Championship club have moved ahead of fierce competition from Turkish giants Besiktas and French Ligue 1 side Lille to land the prolific striker.

The 21-year-old forward has become one of the most sought-after properties in Northern Europe following a breakout 2025 campaign with Djurgardens IF. Having finished the season as the Allsvenskan’s top scorer with a remarkable 18 goals, Priske has attracted attention from scouts across the continent. However, it appears that the ambitious project at St Andrew's, spearheaded by Tom Wagner and high-profile minority owner Tom Brady, has convinced the player that his future lies in the West Midlands.

Sources close to the deal indicate that an agreement between Birmingham City and Djurgarden is imminent, with positive steps being taken daily. Furthermore, the report suggests that personal terms are all but settled, meaning the Danish U21 international is ready to swap Stockholm for the rigours of the English Championship. This capture would represent a massive statement of intent from the Blues, stealing a march on clubs that can offer European football to secure a player they believe can fire them back to the Premier League.