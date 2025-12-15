Getty Images Sport
'That's a big problem' - Jamie Carragher explains why Enzo Maresca won't be manager of Chelsea next season
Maresca airs issues with Blues hierarchy
The comments came after Maresca described the 48 hours leading up to Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton as the worst period of his time at the club. Speaking after the match, the Italian head coach said that he and his players had not felt supported, a claim he has since declined to clarify or soften. On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said Maresca’s remarks were clearly aimed at those above him within the club’s structure.
"I don't think Maresca is manager of Chelsea next season. I think when you come out and speak about the ownership like that, you start going public, that's a big problem. I don't see him there next season," he said on Sky Sports.
"It’s not uncertain who he’s talking about," Carragher said. "He’s speaking about the owners and the sporting directors." Carragher described the situation as a familiar tension in the modern game, where head coaches operate within a structure led by sporting directors rather than holding full managerial control. "The coach comes in, agrees to the setup, then feels he’s done a very good job," Carragher said. "Results follow, expectations rise, and he starts to feel he should have more influence."
- AFP
Carragher claims Maresca unhappy with transfer business
Carragher pointed to Chelsea’s decision not to sign a centre-back following Levi Colwill’s injury as a likely source of frustration, particularly given Maresca’s achievements last season. However, he was critical of the decision to raise concerns publicly. "He’s calling something out in public, and I don’t agree with that," Carragher said. "Whether it’s a player or a coach, those things should be dealt with internally. When you go public like this, there’s usually only one outcome."
Carragher later went further, saying he did not expect Maresca to still be in charge at the start of next season. "When you speak about ownership like that and take it into the public domain, it becomes a serious problem," he said. "I don’t see him being there next season." It's a bold claim from the pundit, considering Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have invested a lot of money in the head coach.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maresca doubles down on harsh words
Maresca appeared relaxed but guarded when speaking to the media on Monday, fully aware that questions would focus on his earlier remarks. However, he repeatedly declined to expand on his comments, even when asked directly whether they were aimed at the club’s hierarchy.
"I already spoke about that and I don’t have anything to add," Maresca said. "It’s Cardiff tomorrow, please." Pressed again, the Chelsea head coach reiterated that his position had not changed and insisted the matter was closed. "I respect opinions, but I have nothing else to add," he said. "I was clear with what I said after the game. It’s finished."
Asked about his commitment to the role ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff, Maresca still did not flinch. "Absolutely, yes," he said.
- Sky Sports
A path to success under Guardiola's disciple?
Maresca graduated from the school of Pep Guardiola, regarded as one of the greatest coaches of this generation. Since then, he went on to manage Leicester, bringing them back up to the Premier League following their surprise relegation. After jumping ship to Chelsea, he has spent big on plenty of new incomings, including Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Estevao. But the Blues' season has once again been full of ups and downs. Only a few weeks ago the West London club went head-to-head with Arsenal, splitting the points at Stamford Bridge and sitting within just a couple of their old-time rivals. But a few poor results and key injuries have left the Blues detached from the pace-setters, another likely source of Maresca's frustrations. Silverware would likely calm the nerves around the club on both ends, and there is a chance to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals when they travel to Cardiff on Tuesday.
Advertisement