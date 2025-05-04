Beyond the Premier League: Just how deep does the English football pyramid go and how does it work?

The Premier League. The FA Cup. Wembley Stadium. These are the iconic images that often spring to mind when we think of English football.
But beneath the glittering surface of the professional game lies a vast and intricate structure, a footballing ecosystem known as the pyramid. A system of promotion and relegation that is the envy of the world. The allure of the pyramid is simple: the dream that any club, no matter how small or remote, can theoretically rise through the ranks to reach the pinnacle of the sport. Conversely, the fear of plummeting down the leagues serves as a constant motivator for those higher up the chain.
But how many rungs are there on this ladder? How deep does the English football pyramid actually go? The answer, it turns out, is far more complex – and fascinating – than many realise.