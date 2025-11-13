Getty Images Sport
'I can't think of a better winger' - Jeremy Doku hailed as best in Europe after dazzling display in Man City's thumping win over Liverpool
Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool showcased one of Doku’s finest performances in a City shirt, as the winger repeatedly dismantled the visitors’ backline. His pace, directness and relentless dribbling caused constant problems, with Liverpool struggling to contain him even when doubling up defensively. Doku’s influence was a key factor in City controlling the game, stretching Liverpool’s shape, and creating repeated openings down the left flank.
His contribution was not limited to individual moments, as his intelligent positioning allowed City to dominate possession in wide areas. Whenever City broke forward, Doku was the first outlet, carrying the ball at speed and forcing Liverpool’s defenders to retreat continually, and scored a brilliant long-range goal.
Dickov claims Doku is the best winger in Europe right now
Former City striker Dickov was full of admiration for Doku, insisting that no winger in Europe matches his current level. He explained that Doku’s performance against Liverpool was just the latest chapter of a consistently exceptional season, telling Best Betting Bonuses: “I would say he's probably the best in Europe at the minute. Not just of his performance against Liverpool, which was top drawer, but I said before the game, that despite Erling Haaland’s goals, Doku has consistently been City’s best player and biggest threat.” His comments underline how dramatically Doku’s reputation has risen in a short period of time.
Dickov highlighted the winger’s technical evolution, pointing to the huge improvement in his all-round game. He recalled the criticism from last season, noting: “People were forgetting last season. They were questioning his end product a little bit. And maybe he was doing all these dribbles and was playing at a mile-a-minute. Maybe his crossing and finishing suffered, but he’s worked so hard at his game. He’s only 23 years old. He’s a young boy, and he’s just impossible to defend against when he gets you one on one."
He also praised the Belgian’s ability to thrive even under heavy pressure from two or more defenders. Dickov added: “Even yesterday when Liverpool were trying to double up on him and go two on one, he was still beating both defenders as if they weren't there. The problem he has now is that the standard that he played at yesterday, people are going to expect that every single week from him, which is going to be difficult to do. But at the minute, off the top of my head, I can't think of a better winger in Europe, never mind in the Premier League.”
Doku silencing critics after disappointing 2024/25 season
Doku’s 2025-26 season marks a clear turning point, transforming him from an exciting but inconsistent talent into one of the most complete wingers in England. His statistics demonstrate a tangible leap in quality, with the Belgian already recording three goals and four assists across all competitions by mid-November.
The evolution in his numbers is supported by a dramatic improvement in his chance-creation metrics. His Expected Assists (xA) per 90 minutes have surged to 0.43, placing him in the 98th percentile among Premier League wingers. While his goals and assists alone may not tell the full story, his 0.57 goal contributions per 90 reflect a winger who is not only creating higher-quality chances but doing so with consistency.
This progress represents a complete response to critics who argued he lacked an end product earlier in his City career. Previously seen as a “chaos creator,” Doku now marries his dribbling prowess with refined decision-making, making him a perfect fit for Guardiola’s structured attacking system. His ability to drag defenders out of shape has also enhanced City’s collective fluidity, helping unlock spaces for teammates.
Doku critical to Man City's chances this season
Doku’s challenge now is to sustain this level of performance as Manchester City push deeper into the season on multiple fronts. With expectations rising following his standout display against Liverpool, he will face increased defensive attention as opponents look to isolate and restrict him in future matches. Keeping his form consistent will be crucial if City are to maintain their pursuit of the Premier League title and progress further in the Champions League.
There will also be tactical questions for Guardiola to manage, particularly with the return to fitness of City’s other attacking options. Doku’s place in the starting XI looks secure for now, but competition for wide roles at City is notoriously intense, meaning continued high-level output will be essential.
