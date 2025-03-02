GFX Arne Slot Jose MourinhoGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Better than the Special One! Jose Mourinho warned ‘greatest managerial debut season’ about to be eclipsed as Arne Slot & Liverpool threaten to overshadow exploits of ex-Chelsea boss

LiverpoolA. SlotPremier LeagueChelseaJ. Mourinho

Arne Slot can enjoy the "greatest managerial debut season ever" if he manages to guide Liverpool to the Premier League and Champions League double.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Slot expected to lead Liverpool to league title
  • Reds have had strong Champions League campaign
  • Murphy amazed by Dutchman's debut season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches