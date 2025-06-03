Bet365 UCL final giveawaybet365
Ashwin Muralidharan

bet365 makes fans' dream come true with a Big Ticket Giveaway for UEFA Champions League final in Munich

Champions LeagueParis Saint-Germain vs InterParis Saint-GermainInter

bet365 hosted a Big Ticket Giveaway game to fans in Munich ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and PSG last Saturday.

  • This was bet365's first year as Official Global Partner of UEFA Champions League
  • Eight lucky fans won prizes in the giveaway
  • Former Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar was also present at the activation in Munich
