Granit Xhaka, Martin Zubimendi & the 10 best signings of the 2025-26 Premier League season so far

Premier League clubs once again blew the rest of Europe out of the water with their spending, cumulatively shelling out more than £3 billion ($4bn) on new arrivals - obliterating the previous record of £2.36bn ($3.16bn) that was set back in 2023.

Champions Liverpool were, of course, responsible for a significant chunk of that outlay as they twice broke the British transfer record, first signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116 million ($156m) and then Alexander Isak from Newcastle in a £125m ($169m) deal, albeit their net spend was actually lower than 2025-26's title favourites Arsenal.

But four months in, when we break down that eye-watering £3bn spend, who has truly justified their price tag and shone in their new surroundings? Below, GOAL ranks the 10 best signings of the Premier League season so far, with the biggest takeaway probably being that you don't always need to splash out the big bucks...