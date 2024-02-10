'Best in the world' - Vinicius Jr hailed by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after starring with Jude Bellingham in thumping win over Girona

'Best in the world' - Vinicius Jr hailed by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after starring with Jude Bellingham in thumping win over GironaJack McRaeGetty ImagesVinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs GironaCarlo Ancelotti labelled Vinicius Junior 'the best in the world' after the Brazilian lit up the Bernabeu in Real Madrid's destruction of Girona.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAncelotti labelled Vinicius 'best in world'Vinicus produced lovely assistMadrid five points clear at top of league