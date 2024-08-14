The best Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers for 2024-25

GOAL takes a look at the best options in between the sticks for your team in FPL.

The Premier League 2024-25 season, along with Fantasy Premier League, is right upon us.

Picking goalkeepers tends to be one of the most overlooked positions in FPL, but every four points at the offing are worth considering unless they even go on to score.

With the importance of picking the right goalkeeper for your team well understood, maintaining a budget between two goalkeepers will also be equally crucial for the rest of the squad.

Here, GOAL brings you the best goalkeepers to include in your FPL team, including premium-priced options, bargains and mid-priced choices one can opt for.