Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and the 21 best Champions League players of the 2023-24 season - ranked

Ahead of Saturday's final at Wembley, GOAL counts down the top performers of the campaign

The 2023-24 Champions League is almost over. We have just one game to go, with serial winners Real Madrid taking on surprise package Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's intriguing final at Wembley.

Several members of both squads deserve special recognition for the roles they've played in their respective sides reaching the tournament-decider, but we've also seen some incredibly consistent and decisive displays from those that haven't made it this far.

Below, GOAL picks out its 21 best players in this season's Champions League, basing our picks and rankings on their sensational stats, match-winning moments and just how far their team progressed. We know full well our selections are going to provoke plenty of controversy, so, as ever, feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comment box provided...