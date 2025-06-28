New transfer price for Benjamin Sesko revealed as Arsenal put on red alert after RB Leipzig change conditions of striker's potential summer exit
Arsenal have received a potential breakthrough in their long-standing interest in Benjamin Sesko, with reports suggesting that RB Leipzig may be willing to negotiate a lower fee than initially demanded. The Premier League club has been actively searching for a top-tier striker this summer, and Sesko has consistently remained their preferred option.
- Arsenal step up Sesko pursuit
- Leipzig willing to lower their demands
- A fee of €70m (£59.7m) could break the deadlock