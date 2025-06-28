New transfer price for Benjamin Sesko revealed as Arsenal put on red alert after RB Leipzig change conditions of striker's potential summer exit B. Sesko Arsenal Transfers Premier League RB Leipzig Bundesliga

Arsenal have received a potential breakthrough in their long-standing interest in Benjamin Sesko, with reports suggesting that RB Leipzig may be willing to negotiate a lower fee than initially demanded. The Premier League club has been actively searching for a top-tier striker this summer, and Sesko has consistently remained their preferred option.