Benfica lose appeal against Gianluca Prestianni suspension for Champions League decider vs Real Madrid

The decision means Prestianni will play no part in the second leg and whether he will be in attendance at the Bernabeu for the second leg remains to be seen.

The winger had trained with the rest of his team-mates at Real Madrid’s home ground in the build-up to the fixture, though he was not involved in Benfica’s 3-0 victory over AVS Futebol SAD on Saturday over the weekend.

A number of Real Madrid players came out in support of Vinicius in the immediate aftermath of the incident, while manager Alvaro Arbeloa has urged UEFA to send a strong message in the fight against racism.

He said: "We have a great opportunity to mark a turning point in the fight against racism. UEFA, which has always been a champion of this fight against racism, has the opportunity to do more than just leave it as a slogan, or a nice banner before matches. And let's hope - or rather, I hope - that they seize this opportunity.

"As we've said, as I've said...on playing at a high level, putting on a great performance. On doing things right on the pitch and delivering a great performance so we can win the game. That's what we're most focused on. That's where we're putting all our energy and effort. And that's what we want to see tomorrow. The rest, obviously, isn't our concern. Or at least, it's not up to us to make those kinds of decisions. That has to be UEFA's."