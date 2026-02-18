Getty Images
'I'm ashamed' - Benfica legend accuses Gianluca Prestianni of lying about 'racist act' towards Vinicius Junior in bad-tempered Real Madrid clash
Real Madrid's win at Benfica marred by racism storm
Vinicius scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid took a first-leg lead in their knockout round play-off with Benfica. However, allegations of racism from Prestianni marred the fixture, which was paused for ten minutes after referee Letexier initiated the anti-racism protocol. Vinicius was supported by his team-mates, who after the game revealed they would have been prepared to stop the game completely, and he later posted a statement on the incident.
He wrote on social media: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don't like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary."
Prestianni denies racially insulting Vinicius
Prestianni later insisted he had not used any discriminatory language towards Vinicius, claiming his words had been misheard by the Brazilian winger and his team-mates.
He said: "At no point did I direct racist insults at Vinicius Jr., who unfortunately misunderstood what he thought he heard. I have never been racist toward anyone."
His club and manager have also maintained his innocence. Benfica's statement reads: "Sport Lisboa e Benfica views with a spirit of complete collaboration, transparency, openness and a sense of clarity the steps announced today by UEFA, following the alleged case of racism that occurred in the game against Real Madrid. The Club reaffirms, clearly and unequivocally, its historical and unwavering commitment to defending the values of equality, respect, and inclusion, which align with the core values of its foundation and which have Eusébio as their greatest symbol. Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while serving the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica's identity. The Club regrets the defamation campaign to which the player has been subjected."
Mourinho hit out at Vinicius for inciting the abuse with his goal celebration, adding: "The words that they exchange Gianluca Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be an independent. I saw two completely different things. I want to be independent, and I don't comment about it. I told him [Vinicius Jr] exactly that. I told him, 'when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back.' When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. They [Vinicius Jr and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."
Benfica legend 'ashamed' of 'racist act'
Prestianni has now been accused of lying by Luisao, who made over 500 appearances for Benfica during the 2000s and 2010s, winning six Primeira Liga titles among other trophies during that time.
He said: "This jersey is too big. I love Benfica, it's my second skin, but you have to be worthy to wear the sacred mantle. And this text [by Prestianni] makes [everything] worse because it's a lie. Football is won with grit, with fighting spirit. It was a racist act, yes, and I'm ashamed of it.
"I defend the club and I have experience, I know what I'm talking about. I'm not judging anyone. I'm just saying that Benfica is too big to be involved in this, whether it's true or not. Although, from experience, I know the truth.
“How many times have you celebrated? Don't forget that the cushy job is for the one with the most titles and who loves this club the most. I'm not even going to respond [to insults], to me you're nothing. A nobody."
UEFA confirm investigation into allegations
UEFA have confirmed they will investigate the incident, which could have major repercussions for Prestianni if he is found guilty of racist behaviour towards Vinicius. The 20-year-old would face a hefty multi-game suspension, though it remains to be seen if he will be charged and punished before the second leg takes place next week.
