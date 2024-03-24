Ben White's wife Milly Adams posts idyllic holiday image of 'competitive' Uno game as Arsenal star appears to jet off to beach after rejecting England call-up
Ben White's wife Milly Adams appeared to post an image of the pair playing Uno on holiday after the Arsenal defender snubbed an England call-up.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- White rejected chance to play for England
- Three Lions lost to Brazil in international friendly
- Arsenal defender has jetted off