Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

Ben White STILL unavailable for England call-up despite Gareth Southgate & Steve Holland exits with Arsenal star set to continue self-imposed exile under Lee Carsley

B. WhiteEnglandG. SouthgateArsenal

Ben White is reportedly set to continue his self-imposed England exclusion as interim boss Lee Carsley prepares to name his first squad on Thursday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • White falls out with Southgate's assistant Holland
  • Defender rules himself out of England selection
  • Three Lions exile expected to continue under Carsley
Article continues below