Ben Chilwell aiming to put up 'biggest middle finger' to critics by making England's 2026 World Cup squad as ex-Chelsea defender reveals talks with Thomas Tuchel

It's anyone's guess as to who will be England's starting left-back at the marquee event next summer in North America. With no player seemingly nailing down that position as things stand, could there possibly be an opening for former Chelsea defender Chilwell to play himself into contention? The 28-year-old certainly doesn't rule it out. Chilwell last made an appearance for England in March 2024, but has since been an afterthought internationally.

"What a story it would be if I went to the World Cup after I was in the [Chelsea] bomb squad and everyone had counted me out 12 months prior," Chilwell told BBC Sport. "It would just be the biggest middle finger to so many people, which to me is a motivation. Chelsea were honest with me and there's no resentment, but of course I've got an ego, so it would be a nice feeling to prove some people wrong."

The ex-Leicester City man also revealed that he has kept in touch with the national team gaffer and initial talks have gone well.

"Probably 99 out of 100 people are saying, 'No, he's not going, and it is impossible to go to the World Cup'," he admitted. "We've had conversations since he's got the job at England. I'll try and word it right - it has been said that it's not out of the equation.

"It makes me laugh that people think I'm an old player at 28 - I'm really in my prime. That's why the World Cup is an ambition… there's so much to achieve. First things first, I want to play well here, be healthy, and then the rest - the World Cup - may follow. If I can say I gave everything but don't achieve it then it's not the end of the world. I'll still be enjoying my football, and only be 29."

