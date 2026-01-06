This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Belgium 2026 World Cup kit Thomas Meunieradidas
Angelica Daujotas

Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

A stained-glass masterpiece for 2026 - discover Belgium’s stunning new kit lineup.

Belgium’s national side prepares to enter the 2026 World Cup with a refreshed look, and the new home shirt already commands attention. Designed to reflect the country’s heritage and identity, the 2026 jersey offers more than just aesthetics; it’s a statement of intent from the Belgians. Meanwhile, early leaks suggest the away kit may take a bold, creative turn.

From Gothic-inspired graphics to modern performance fabrics, the upcoming kit collection promises something for die-hard fans and casual supporters alike. 

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know: the designs, release timing, and how much they’ll cost.

    Belgium Home Kit

    Belgium’s 2026 home shirt features a red base patterned with stained-glass-style graphics inspired by the country’s Gothic architecture. Icons representing the Red Devils and Red Flames repeat throughout the design, adding subtle cultural detailing. Black and yellow trims on the shoulders and cuffs complete the national-flag colour story.

    The kit was released back in November 2025, in line with adidas’ main World Cup Home kit drop. Replica shirts are retailing for £85, with the authentic jersey up for grabs for £120.

  • Belgium Away Kit

    While the home strip is officially out, the Belgium away kit for World Cup 2026 has only been teased through leaks, and what a teaser it is.

    Images that have surfaced show an unexpected light sky blue (Frozen Blue) jersey with carbon, white and light pink accents, marking a bold departure from Belgium’s traditional palette. A playful pattern of spherical blocks gives it a contemporary feel, and details like “Ceci n’est pas un maillot” under the collar nod to famed Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte - a clever cultural reference that’s got fans talking.

    According to kit reports, this away shirt is expected to be officially unveiled and released in March 2026 ahead of the tournament, rounding out Belgium’s World Cup apparel.

