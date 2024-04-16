BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Beating Arsenal is 'in Harry Kane's DNA'! Bayern Munich star explains why he'll 'always have point' to prove against Gunners ahead of huge Champions League quarter-final second leg

Harry Kane says he is always motivated to score against Arsenal because he wants to prove them wrong for releasing him as a youth player.

  • Kane has great record against Arsenal
  • Was released by Gunners as a child
  • Feels he still has "point to prove"

