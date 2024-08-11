Be afraid, Darwin Nunez! Liverpool's winners and losers as Diogo Jota scores one goal and creates two others in friendly rout of Sevilla

The Portuguese opened the scoring with a Robbie Fowler-like volley as he made the strongest of claims to start against Ipswich next weekend

Liverpool continued their impressive build-up to the new Premier League season by routing Sevilla 4-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with Luis Diaz netting twice for the hosts.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring with a brilliant volley with his weaker left foot after half an hour of play in the Merseyside sunshine before putting Diaz away to fire home the Reds' second. The winger struck again just before the break after some excellent play from Jota, again, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Sevilla pulled a goal back through Peque but Trey Nyoni came off the bench to put even more gloss on another accomplished performance from Arne Slot's team, after wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Below, GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers from Liverpool's latest pre-season victory...