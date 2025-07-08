FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-WEST HAMAFP
Rohit Rajeev

Bayern Munich yet to reach Luis Diaz agreement while Nick Woltemade talks remain at a standstill as sporting director hints they won't bring in Jamal Musiala replacement

Bayern MunichL. DiazTransfersN. WoltemadeJ. MusialaBundesliga

Bayern Munich may decide against signing a replacement for the injured Jamal Musiala, and are yet to strike deals for Luis Diaz and Nick Woltemade.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern yet to agree terms for Diaz and Woltemade
  • Replacement for Musiala wont be sought
  • Approach for Williams and Leao rebuffed
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta