Unstoppable Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane matches Bundesliga record that stood for 60 years as England captain extends remarkable goal run in Germany

Kane severed career-long ties with boyhood club Tottenham when bidding farewell to the Premier League in 2023. He left north London as Spurs' all-time leading scorer, having found the target for them on 280 occasions.

There was never any doubt that he would settle quickly at the Allianz Arena, but his exploits have come as a pleasant surprise to many. His debut season in Bavaria delivered 44 goals across all competitions, while he posted 41 efforts last season.

The 2024-25 campaign saw Kane lift his fabled trophy curse, with the Bundesliga title being secured. He has since gone on to win the Super Cup and has his sights set on domestic, continental and international honours with club and country in 2026.

The 32-year-old frontman has opposition defences running scared heading into the business end of another Champions League campaign and with another World Cup finals fast approaching.