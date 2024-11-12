Bayern Munich set to let Eric Dier go despite ex-Tottenham star being 'incredibly popular' in dressing room as new contract for Dayot Upamecano is prioritised
Eric Dier is all set to leave Bayern Munich, who have prioritised a contract extension for Dayot Upamecano instead of the ex-Tottenham man.
- Dier set to leave Bayern Munich as free agent
- Bayern want to extend Upamecano's contract
- Dier's contract expires next summer