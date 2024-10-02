FBL-EUR-C1-ASTON VILLA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'Been garbage for four years' - Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry torn to shreds for ignoring furious Harry Kane & blazing shot miles wide from ridiculous angle in Champions League clash with Aston Villa

H. KaneBayern MunichAston Villa vs Bayern MunichAston VillaChampions LeagueS. Gnabry

Serge Gnabry was torn to shreds by Bayern Munich fans for ignoring a furious Harry Kane and blazing a shot miles wide against Aston Villa.

  • Conrad Laimer found Gnabry over the top
  • Should have cut back to Kane
  • Instead missed his shot from an acute angle
