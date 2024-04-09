Bayern Munich player ratings vs Arsenal: Harry Kane remains king of north London - but Jamal Musiala must do more in the second leg

The Gunners may have salvaged a draw, but they couldn't stop their former Spurs rival from making more history at the Emirates

Sorry, Arsenal, but Harry Kane remains the king of north London! The Gunners may be loving life at the moment, riding high at the top of the Premier League, but they were brought back down to earth by and old and formidable foe in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

In-form Arsenal had made a predictably confident start to this quarter-final first-leg encounter at the Emirates and were good value for the lead given to them by Bukayo Saka, who punished some weak defending from Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and Eric Dier just 12 minutes in.

However, Gnabry sensationally levelled matters after a dreadful misplaced pass from Gabriel Magalhaes put his own team in trouble deep inside their own territory, before Kane inevitably and coolly converted from the penalty spot following William Saliba's clumsy foul on Leroy Sane.

Kane put on a masterclass in the art of hold-up play thereafter, and although Arsenal earned a draw thanks to Leandro Trossard's low finish, the former Spurs man will now be confident of dumping Mikel Arteta's men out of Europe in the return leg.

GOAL rates all of the Bayern players on show as Kane became the highest-scoring non-Arsenal player at the Emirates since it opened in 2006 (six goals)...