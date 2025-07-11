Bayern Munich launch Luis Diaz bid! German champions table opening offer for Liverpool star with Vincent Kompany keen to provide Harry Kane with more support ahead of title defence L. Diaz H. Kane Bayern Munich Liverpool Bundesliga Premier League Transfers

Bayern Munich have reportedly submitted an opening bid of €52 million (£45m) for Luis Diaz, but Liverpool are holding firm on their £68 million valuation of the Colombian winger. Despite ongoing contract uncertainty, the Reds remain reluctant to sell Diaz, though Bayern’s interest signals their intent to strengthen ahead of their Bundesliga title defence.