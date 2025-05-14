Leroy Sane Bayern 2025Getty Images
Ankit Chakraborty

Bayern Munich give Leroy Sane contract ultimatum amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest as Bundesliga champions push for final answer on new deal

L. SaneBundesligaBayern MunichPremier League

Bayern Munich have given Leroy Sane a deadline - reportedly by Friday - to accept their final contract offer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern set deadline for Sane decision
  • The German forward counter-offers as Bayern hold firm

  • Chelsea and Arsenal monitor Sane's contract situation

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match