Bayern Munich had no chance! Jamie Gittens offer was too little too late as sporting director called Borussia Dortmund after new Chelsea signing had already completed medical
Bayern Munich made an offer for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, but it turns out they were too late as he had already completed his Chelsea medical.
- Bayern sent an offer for Gittens to BVB
- Dortmund turned down the proposal
- Englishman had already completed medicals at Chelsea